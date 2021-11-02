The ‘greatest carbonara in Liverpool’ is served at this ‘buzzing’ Bold Street restaurant.

In Liverpool, foodies are spoiled for choice, with a diverse selection of restaurants, takeaways, and cafés serving a diverse range of cuisines to satisfy all preferences.

There are plenty of alternatives for both beginners and connoisseurs alike in Liverpool’s city center, with many social media accounts dedicated to chronicling the greatest food in Merseyside.

eat is one of the city’s many new social media pages dedicated to food, with a recent post proclaiming Crust on Bold Street as the “greatest carbonara in Liverpool.”

Crust has two locations in Liverpool, one on lively, bustling Bold Street and the other in Woolton Village.

The restaurant specializes on real Italian pizza, which is served hot from its wood-fired oven and topped with fresh ingredients “from reputable Italian suppliers,” according to its website.

It’s known for its pizzas, but @liverbirds.eat’s Gi-Ching Kwok has praised it for its pasta as well.

“It’s been a big old week of eating out [smiley face and pig emojis]bday celebrations and catch-ups, would be rude not to!!” the foodie wrote with an aerial image of Crust’s pizza and spaghetti carbonara. We started with a trip to Crust on Bold St. for the best carbonara in Liverpool and a fantastic meaty pizza.

“The place was buzzing, and every table was full, but we were seated quickly and received excellent service [pizza emoji]it’s hard to commit to just pizza or pasta, but luckily my friend was happy to split each dish in half so we could try a little bit of everything [drooling emoji]a firm fave, can’t go wrong with @crust uk.”

25 Bold Street, L1 4HR and 3 Allerton Road, Woolton Village, L25 7RA are the addresses for Crust.