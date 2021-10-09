The Great Chicago Fire is still being debated 150 years later.

For more than a century and a half, Chicago residents have debated the cause of a disastrous fire that ravaged the city in 1871, which mythology would blame on a woman called Catherine O’Leary and her cow.

Most people are familiar with the story of Mrs. O’Leary’s cow kicking over a lantern 150 years ago, causing the Great Chicago Fire, which reduced most of the city to ashes and forced a third of the city’s citizens to flee. However, neither historians nor officials believe that account as the source of the fire, which remains unproven to this day.

On the 150th anniversary of the fire, Peggy Knight, O’Leary’s great-great-granddaughter, told the Associated Press, “The family is still upset about how she was handled.” “She had no right to that.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The cow and her owner were exonerated by the Chicago City Council in 1997.

The narrative of how the Irish immigrant was accused is a familiar one: she was a victim of prejudice and circumstance.

Her house and her family’s barn were both destroyed by fire that originated in or near her home. And, despite the fact that it obliterated much of the city, it somehow saved her own home.

More crucially, because of who she was and what she represented, O’Leary was easy to blame.

“In the 1870s, Irish immigrants were frequently seen as the dregs of American society. They were easy pickings “The Chicago History Museum’s senior vice president, John Russick, stated. The museum has posted an interactive exhibit on its website in which viewers can move around a painting of the fire to follow its route, among other things.

“She fit into a whole set of existing preconceptions in the mainstream Yankee press,” Carl Smith, author of Chicago’s Great Fire: The Destruction and Resurrection of an Iconic American City, stated. “She was poor, an Irish immigrant, a Catholic, and a woman.” “The newspaper cartoons depicted her as an Irish drunk,” Knight explained.

The family’s dismal treatment made life so intolerable that they migrated to the city’s extreme southern outskirts, where they resided under the name Walsh, according to Knight.

The blame game went on for years, despite the fact that the Chicago Fire Department held a hearing within weeks after the blaze. This is a condensed version of the information.