The GPO, Liverpool’s largest food hall, is hosting a £25 bottomless brunch event.

The GPO Food Hall, which opened earlier this year in the city’s Metquarter, has been a hit with visitors.

The food hall has a wide variety of cuisines to choose from, as well as weekly happy hours and workspaces for individuals searching for a new place to work.

GPO has now added a bottomless brunch option to its menu, which is offered seven days a week.

The food hall features eight separate independent kitchens that serve over 400 meals from a wide range of cuisines, including Japanese, Thai, Indian, and Mediterranean.

Visitors to the endless brunch event can sample food from any of the restaurants’ kitchens, as well as bottomless beverages including aperol spritz, watermelon mojito, apple mojito, and others.

Patty B’s, Torito, and Nama are among the traders who call GPO home.

The GPO bar, which is located alongside the host of unique kitchens, offers a broad assortment of cocktails, wines, and beers, as well as a designated champagne bar.

GPO Bottomless Brunch is a 90-minute event that includes unlimited drinks and a meal from one of eight culinary vendors.

Every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a bottomless brunch is available for £25 per person.

Reservations are recommended to ensure a table, but walk-ins are generally welcome.

The GPO Food Hall is open every day, and you can learn more about it here.