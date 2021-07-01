The Governor of the Bank of England warns of higher inflation throughout the year.

According to the Governor of the Bank of England, higher inflation is expected to remain in the UK for the rest of the year as the economy rebounds from the Covid-19 issue.

Andrew Bailey, speaking at the City of London’s Mansion House, predicted that inflation will be temporary, but warned that it might become a longer-term issue unless pent-up demand is reduced and supply chains can keep up.

“We expect that rise to continue in the short term as we move through the rest of this year, resulting in CPI inflation picking up further over the target, owing principally to developments in energy and other commodity prices,” he said.

The Bank of England’s aim for inflation is 2%. In May, the most recent inflation estimates were 2.1 percent, attributable to rises in energy prices.

If inflation does not moderate, the Governor stated that the Bank will not hesitate to take further steps to curb excessive expenditure, such as raising interest rates.

“If we see those indicators (of inflation not falling), we are prepared to respond with monetary policy tools,” he said.

Inflationary pressures, according to Mr Bailey, have arisen as prices have returned to pre-Covid levels and demand has outstripped supply.

“Some products, particularly semi-conductors, other agricultural commodities, and some end-user products, such as exercise equipment and home and garden furnishings, are in short supply,” he stated.

“It is certainly feasible that we will have temporary periods of excess demand, or what we could more colloquially refer to as ‘bottlenecks,’” he continued.

“There are excellent reasons to believe this is a transient trait, but we must be wary of the possibility that these features will persist.”

Those dangers include product demand continuing strong at a time when supply chains are constrained – though he predicts that as limitations ease, people will spend their saved money on experiences and services.

He also cautioned that the large sums saved by normally wealthier people throughout the crisis may lead to more expenditure than initially anticipated.

The. (This is a brief piece.)