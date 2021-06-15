The governor of the Bank of England has promised that digital currencies will be treated with “tough love.”

Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, has promised “tough love” as policymakers consider how to regulate cryptocurrencies, warning that the public interest must not be sacrificed in the sake of innovation.

Mr Bailey, speaking at TheCityU’s virtual annual conference, said that while innovation can challenge established norms, improvements in digital currency must put the public interest first.

“What we cannot have is a world in which innovation is allowed to ignore the public interest,” he remarked.

“The chances of such an approach failing are just too high.”

In such a process, there will obviously be some harsh love and some unfulfilled ambitions, but I am convinced that a healthy kind of creativity will emerge.

He also stated that the Bank is eager to get ahead of the curve and establish “rules of the road” for fintech firms and digital currency in order to defend financial stability and maintain public faith in money.

“Trying to catch up with public policy is not a recipe for success,” he said.

It comes after the Bank issued a consultation last week on the regulation of private digital currencies and the possibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Mr Bailey has been a vocal opponent of so-called crypto-assets like bitcoin, lately calling them “hazardous.”

Crypto assets “have extrinsic value, in the sense that people prefer to collect and own them, just as they want to collect and own all kinds of things,” he added in his address on Tuesday, “but that extrinsic value is highly unstable and could be nothing.”

He stated that the Bank’s efforts are focused on stablecoins with supporting assets and a potential CBDC.

Stablecoins “have the potential to be systemic in terms of their importance for the financial system and its stability,” he said.

Stablecoins and a central bank alternative both have the potential to destabilize the system. (This is a brief piece.)