The governor of South Dakota has been served with a subpoena in connection with an investigation into her daughter’s real estate license.

South Dakota senators are pressuring Governor Kristi Noem to turn over a document that could shed light on whether there was a conflict of interest when her daughter was given a second chance at obtaining a real estate appraiser license.

According to the Associated Press, Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, was denied an enhanced appraiser license by a state commission last year. Noem and Peters met with state workers in charge of her application shortly after. Peters earned her license four months later.

The encounter, according to Noem, had nothing to do with the licensing. She claimed that Peters and state authorities had already reached an agreement before the meeting, indicating that she would pursue additional education and resubmit her work samples, and that the arrangement was not discussed at the meeting.

If the Department of Labor and Regulation does not hand it in before then, the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee is prepared to issue a subpoena for the signed agreement.

Legislators are awaiting confirmation of the agreement’s timetable. According to the Associated Press, the subpoena will need to be approved by the Executive Board, a council of top legislators that will meet next week.

When questioned by parliamentarians in October, Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman, who was also present at the meeting in the governor’s residence last year, offered a similar account to Noem’s, though she did say that the agreement was briefly mentioned at the end of the meeting.

Following Hultman’s testimony, lawmakers sought to obtain the agreement from her department to check the deal’s implementation sequence and the meeting. They also pledged to keep any materials in the committee’s possession private.

The Department of Labor and Regulation did not answer quickly to an inquiry from the Associated Press about whether it would comply with the lawmakers’ request.

Noem has expressed her aversion to handing it over.

When asked if she would release the records, she replied at a news conference last week, "When you make a choice and open things up, it establishes precedence." "That's why, for consistency and to ensure that I'm being fair—which is precisely what I'm after—I'd have to create that same precedence for everyone."