The Governor of South Dakota ‘absolutely’ attributes the decrease in overdose deaths to the lack of lockdowns.

South Dakota recorded the biggest drop in overdose deaths during the pandemic, which Governor Kristi Noem attributes to her choice to keep the state open during the crisis.

Early in the pandemic, experts expressed worry that lockdowns could have a harmful influence on people’s emotional and physical health. Some questioned whether the “treatment” would be worse than the virus, citing increases in drug and alcohol usage, and drug overdose deaths countrywide surged by about 30% in the first year of the epidemic, surpassing 100,000 for the first time.

According to preliminary statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Dakota recorded the biggest drop in reported deaths, dropping 19% from 95 in April 2020 to 77 in April 2021. (CDC). During the pandemic, Noem was one of seven governors who did not compel schools or businesses to close, despite multiple executive decrees advising residents and businesses to change their habits.

In speeches, Noem, a likely presidential candidate in 2024, frequently highlights her state’s ability to remain open during the pandemic, a possible appeal to Republican voters. Noem’s communications director, Ian Fury, told The Washington Newsday that the lack of lockdown orders is “definitely” why the state’s overdose deaths have decreased.

“We offered people the freedom to live their lives as they wished. We held them in high regard “When statistics on overdose deaths from December 2019 to December 2020 was revealed in July, Noem shared it on Twitter.

In the 12-month period ending in April 2021, an estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, which President Joe Biden dubbed a “tragic milestone.” The rise is partly attributed to the rising frequency of fentanyl, a lethal synthetic opioid, and the COVID-19 epidemic, according to experts. Because of the virus’s capacity to spread, the pandemic left many people feeling socially alienated, out of employment, and in some cases unable to seek medical care.

People who suffer with addiction and those in recovery, according to Dr. Nora Volkow, head of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, are prone to relapse, according to The New York Times. The pandemic exacerbated people’s mental health problems, exacerbating an already dire situation.

