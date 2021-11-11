The Governor of Oklahoma has ordered a halt to the ‘unauthorized’ issuance of non-binary birth certificates.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered a halt to the practice on Wednesday, saying he never reviewed or authorized a settlement agreement that enabled “nonbinary” as a listing option on birth certificates.

Stitt ordered the State Department of Health to stop altering birth certificates in any way that isn’t allowed by law. According to The Associated Press, the court also ordered the agency to remove all references to changing birth certificates for nonbinary people from its website.

Stitt’s order adds, “This injunction ensures that this unauthorized action will be remedied.”

Following a settlement agreement in a legal case, the government decided to offer a nonbinary choice. Nonbinary people do not identify with typical male and female gender roles.

There is “no such thing” as a nonbinary identity, according to Stitt.

“I think that God created humans to be either male or female. Without a doubt, “In an October statement, Stitt remarked. “There is no such thing as non-binary sex, and I vehemently oppose the ostensibly OSDH court settlement reached by renegade activists who acted without due consent or monitoring.” Kit Lorelied, an Oklahoma native who currently resides in Oregon, identifies as nonbinary and refers to herself as they/them. Lorelied filed a lawsuit against the State Department of Health after the department denied their request for a nonbinary birth certificate.

The department was represented by the Office of the Attorney General in the lawsuit, and both sides were able to reach an agreement in May. The replacement birth certificate was granted to Lorelied the same month, and the agency agreed to add a nonbinary option to the documents, according to the Associated Press.

Lorelied’s lawyer, Christopher Brecht, said his client was pleased with the deal and was startled by GOP leaders’ indignation.

In May, Brecht commented, “I certainly don’t understand the vehement opposition to something like this.” “I’m not sure how this affects binary persons, so the rapid opposition surprises me.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting. Stitt, on the other hand, continued to contest the designation on Wednesday.

In addition to ordering the removal of nonbinary designations from birth certificates, he directed the Legislature to pass legislation prohibiting the issuance of birth certificates with nonbinary designations when it reconvenes next year.

Which is Oklahoma’s freedom. This is a condensed version of the information.