The Governor of Oklahoma defends teachers who were fired for refusing to comply with a ‘illegal’ mask order.

On Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt urged school districts across the state to consider hiring six teachers who were recently fired for refusing to comply with a mask order enforced by the school district.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) decision to fire the instructors was “misguided,” according to Stitt, who also claimed that the mandate was unlawful.

“They were fired because they refused to comply with their superintendent’s illegal mask demand,” Stitt added. “This is ridiculous.” Especially now, when excellent educators are in greater demand than ever.” Oklahoma City Public Schools fired six brilliant teachers because they refused to accept an unconstitutional command in the midst of a teacher shortage.

These are the kinds of erroneous decisions that are causing so much frustration among parents around the country with their local schools! OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel, according to Stitt, "wanted to fire them to make a point." "Let me be clear: This is about a school system that isn't abiding with state law." "This isn't about masks," Stitt clarified.

Stitt signed legislation prohibiting school boards from enforcing mask rules in May, and the measure took effect in early July.

McDaniel wrote a letter to the district community on August 13 informing them that masks would be required “on school property, in school cars, and at school-sponsored events,” regardless of whether or not students had been vaccinated against COVID-19. One of the reasons for the decision, according to McDaniel, was an increase in COVID-19 case numbers within the first few days of school.

“The statistics we are seeing in our city and in our schools confirm that this threat is not hypothetical,” he wrote.

While the statute passed by Stitt prohibits school boards from imposing mask mandates, McDaniel said in his letter that “the law does not preclude the Superintendent and district administration from enforcing the wearing of masks by our students, staff, and visitors.”

According to a statement sent to local media outlets by OKCPS, teachers found in violation of the district’s mask requirement were notified by the end of August that their careers were at risk owing to their unwillingness to wear masks.

