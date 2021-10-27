The Governor of Michigan is expected to sign legislation repealing the ‘tampon tax.’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan is expected to approve legislation that will end the “Tampon Tax” on all menstruation products.

The Michigan Senate adopted legislation on Tuesday to repeal the sales tax by the end of 2021. A number of bills relating to the sales tax have been introduced throughout the years, but none of them have made it to a floor vote until today.

Both chambers of the Republican-controlled Senate voted to repeal the tax in September. Now, the law is on its way to Whitmer, who has campaigned tirelessly to repeal Michigan’s long-standing tax.

According to Period Equity, a lawyer-controlled legal organization that seeks to make period goods tax-free, if the bill succeeds, Michigan will join over 20 other states that have already repealed or never enacted a sales tax on menstrual products.

Senator Winnie Brinks, the bill’s sponsor, told WWJ-TV that she appreciates everyone who has helped get the bill passed so far.

“This is a common-sense step that will alleviate an unjust tax burden that only half of Michigan’s population bears for a significant amount of our lifetimes,” Brinks said. “These legislation will take Michigan closer to a more equitable tax structure, which I believe we all share, regardless of which side of the aisle we sit on.” Other countries, in addition to Michigan, have taken steps to go beyond the goal of abolishing the taxation of menstruation products.

After a four-year campaign dubbed “period poverty,” Scotland became the first country to offer period products free for all women in 2020.

Monica Lennon, a Labour member of the Scottish Parliament, introduced the closure of menstruation taxation as a Member’s Bill in 2019. She said on Twitter at the moment that she believes she is making the right decision for the good of all women in Scotland.

On Twitter, Lennon expressed his gratitude to "everyone who made it possible." "Having my daughter by my side while Scotland sent out a strong message on period respect and gender equality was wonderful." In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Lennon said that her groundbreaking action was "amazing."