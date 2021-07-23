The Governor of Louisiana has issued a ‘frightening’ COVID warning: ‘The Fourth Surge is Real.’

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has warned that his state is on the verge of a deadly fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, as lawmakers and officials push for vaccine acceptance.

Edwards, a Democrat, said the situation in Louisiana is deteriorating on a New Orleans radio broadcast on Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, Edwards stated, “The fourth surge is real, and the figures are extremely worrisome at the moment.”

“Without a doubt, we’re heading in the wrong path, and we’re heading there quickly.”

Only 36% of Louisiana citizens (about 1.7 million individuals) are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, a figure that is well below the national average of 49% and among the lowest in the country.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 5,388 new illnesses, the third-highest number since the outbreak began, and 2,843 new cases on Thursday. The state has reported an infection rate of 47 cases per 100,000 persons in the last seven days, the highest in the country.

According to The New York Times, the number of cases has increased by 238 percent in the last two weeks.

In Louisiana, there are currently 913 individuals in hospitals, up from 242 in June—a 277 percent rise. Since February, the number of hospitalizations in the state has reached an all-time high. On Thursday, fifteen people died, increasing the overall number of deaths in the state to 10,889.

The Delta strain of the virus, which has proven to be more transmissible and lethal than other strains, is driving the Louisiana wave, as it has in other parts of the country. More than 83 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States are currently caused by the Delta type.

On Friday, Edwards will host a press conference to address the recent increase. Officials and lawmakers in Louisiana are likewise raising the alarm and asking residents to be vaccinated.

“We continue on the upslope of a dangerous 4th surge,” Louisiana Department of Health official Dr. Joseph Kanter tweeted on Wednesday. Masking and distance are two precautions that can be used to improve safety. Vaccines provide excellent protection, but they do not provide complete protection.”

Edwards claimed there hasn’t been enough focus on the latest wave of coronavirus infections sweeping the state during his monthly “Ask the Governor” radio call-in show on Wednesday. “One of the things I hate the most about this week is that we aren’t talking about COVID right now,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.