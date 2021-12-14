The government’s website has run out of lateral flow testing yet again.

For the second day in a row, the government website has run out of coronavirus home testing kits.

Although the lateral flow fast Covid-19 tests are not available for home delivery, it is thought that they can still be obtained via pharmacies.

People trying to get their hands on tests have run into problems since new guidelines for testing coronavirus close contacts went into effect.

If they come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, persons who have been double jabbed are now being required to take a lateral flow test every day for seven days.

Those attempting to request tests are faced with a message on the gov.uk website stating that the 111, 119, and 999 telephone numbers do not have access to any more tests, and that none are available for home delivery.

When asked about the message on the website, Boris Johnson reaffirmed that home test kits were available at pharmacies.

He stated, ” “We have a ready supply of lateral flow testing, so they can receive those tests.

“If you can’t get one online for whatever reason, there are plenty in stores. But, if I may say so, I believe that this also demonstrates that individuals are doing the right thing and obtaining tests.” The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Monday that “ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfill existing orders due to extraordinarily high demand.” Ministers have stated that there is no shortage of testing kits, but rather that the delivery mechanism for the tests is constrained, and have encouraged individuals to pick up testing kits from their local pharmacies.

Many consumers, however, have claimed that their neighborhood drugstore is out of stock.

The problem with ordering lateral flow tests from the Government website, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, is not due to a shortage of the tests.

On BBC Breakfast, he said: “The issue isn’t one of supply and volume; it’s one of allocation and distribution, or delivery.

“We know there were some issues with the online system yesterday, and that’s partly due to the large number of people that use it each day.

“However, we’re making certain of that.”

