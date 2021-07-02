The government’s policy of keeping transgender women in female jails has been found to be legal.

A female prisoner, only identified as FDJ, filed a judicial challenge against a Ministry of Justice (MoJ) policy that permits inmates to be housed according to their gender identity “regardless of whether they have taken any legal or medical steps to acquire that gender.”

At a March hearing in the High Court, FDJ attorneys argued that allowing transgender people to be housed in the female prison estate “exposes female prisoners to a danger of sexual assault that would not exist if that allocation were not made.”

They said that this was prejudice against cisgender women because transgender guys are not placed in men’s jails.

The Ministry of Justice, on the other hand, stated that the policy had a valid purpose, including “facilitating transgender people’s rights to live in and as their acquired gender (and) protecting transgender people’s mental and physical health.”

Two High Court judges dismissed the FDJ’s claim on Friday and maintained the MoJ’s policy as legal.

“It is not feasible to argue that the defendant should have barred all transsexual women from women’s prisons,” Lord Justice Holroyde said.

“To do so would be to impermissibly reject transgender women’s rights to live in their preferred gender.”

FDJ had not requested that all transgender women be barred from female prisons; rather, it had questioned how trans women convicted of sexual or violent crimes against women were held.

However, Lord Justice Holroyde, who was sitting with Mr Justice Swift, stated that the trans woman’s criminal history was an issue that existing laws had to take into account.

Throughout the policies, he said, “the necessity to identify and manage all risks is continuously emphasized.”

