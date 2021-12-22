The government’s financial agreement has been blasted as ‘unfair.’

Two Merseyside councils have criticized the government’s local government funding arrangement as “unfair.”

Since the comprehensive expenditure review in October, local governments across the country have been waiting for word on a new funding agreement.

The settlement, which was announced last Friday, allocates £1.6 billion to local governments across the country.

In this settlement, Knowsley was given an extra £7 million in funding over the previous year, with £4.3 million of it being a one-time award for 2022/23.

The council has criticised the news, claiming that it prevents local governments from effectively planning for the future.

Graham Morgan, the leader of Knowsley Council, believes the arrangement has created a lot of uncertainty about funding for future years and has effectively passed the cost of the deal on to local taxpayers through council tax increases.

“We are always fighting the Government for fairer financing and ensuring that those areas with bigger needs are appropriately funded,” Cllr Morgan said.

“Yet again, this has been overlooked, and we must consider how we can continue to offer the critical services that our communities cherish and require.”

“The government’s response is to raise the council tax.” To ensure that our communities are not further penalized, we propose equitable funding.

“This is something we’ll pursue with the government once more.”

While Knowsley Council recently stated that balancing its accounts for the next financial year is “envy” of other councils, Sefton Council continues to confront serious issues.

Cllr Ian Maher, the leader of Sefton Council, has slammed the funding arrangement, calling it “austere” despite the chancellor’s guarantees on public spending.

“Prior to the Budget presentation in October, the Chancellor declared that there would be “absolutely no return to austerity” and that “quite robust investment in public services” will be seen, according to Cllr Maher.

I’m sad that, at least in Sefton, the recent financial agreement shows little sign of the government spending heavily in public services.

“Instead, the Government has left us with an austerity position that will stymie our Borough’s economic recovery from COVID-19, when it comes.””

