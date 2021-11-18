The government’s ‘cheap and nasty’ train proposal will ‘hold Liverpool City Region back.’

The Liverpool City Region Mayor has slammed Boris Johnson’s low-cost plans for high-speed rail in the north as “cheap and unpleasant.”

Following news that neither HS2 nor the Northern Powerhouse Rail will be completed in full, Steve Rotheram accused the government of doing levelling up on the cheap.

The £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, will cut journey times across the North with 110 miles of new high-speed line.

Choose the North: The government must keep its promises on rail.

However, a deeper examination of the plan indicates that the requested investment by northern leaders has been approximately halved, with much of the money going into upgrading current routes rather than the new lines promised.

Leaders in the Liverpool City Region, led by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, have long advocated for the completion of HS2 in the north, as well as the construction of a new high-speed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) network connecting Liverpool to Leeds via Manchester and Bradford.

Instead of sticking to its past promises on NPR, the government canceled the idea today, choosing instead funding enhancements to the present Liverpool-Warrington line.

A new high-speed line will be built from Warrington to Manchester and then to Marsden in Yorkshire.

In effect, this means that travel times between Liverpool and Manchester will be comparable to what they are now.

The Department of Transportation has suggested Lime Street may be “improved” to handle extra services, but the IRP makes it clear that any proposals for a new city center station, which Mayor Rotheram favors, “would need to be locally funded.”

Mr Shapps confirmed rumors that the Leeds leg of HS2 had been thrown out, which was a significant disappointment elsewhere in the north.

The initial proposal for HS2 was to link London to Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. However, the HS2 line between the East Midlands and Leeds has been scrapped.

As part of the NPR initiative to strengthen linkages between major northern cities, a new Trans-Pennine rail route between Manchester and Leeds has been scaled back.

“The Integrated Rail Plan was a once in a generation opportunity to revolutionize our country’s rail,” Mayor Rotheram remarked today.

