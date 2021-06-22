The government’s anti-woke policy keeps Brexit supporters happy — Sir John Curtice

According to a polling expert, the government’s “anti-woke agenda” is an attempt to retain votes from Brexit supporters.

Professor Sir John Curtice, an election specialist, claims that the Conservative Party is attempting to “tap into” a broader set of principles shared by individuals who voted to leave the EU in 2016.

The government of Boris Johnson has been accused of attempting to ignite a culture war over topics such as statue vandalism and a crackdown on free speech protection at British colleges.

“The fact that individuals who are pro-Brexit are willing to support the Conservative Party, yeah, it has to do with Brexit in particular, but it also has to do with immigration,” the polling expert said at a Westminster briefing.

More than four out of five respondents say they would vote the same way they did five years ago.

“Brexit is increasingly tapping into a broader set of more socially conservative principles, as the Conservative Party recognizes.

“And that is why you can see why the Conservative Party is pushing this anti-woke agenda, and why they are exploring alternative ways to connect with Leave voters.

“As well as the more direct appeals offered by the phraseology of leveling up,” says the author.

Sir John, a politics professor at the University of Strathclyde, stated that support for the Conservative Party among people who voted Leave in the referendum rose from 45 percent in 2015 to 73 percent in 2019.

According to the pollster, support for the Conservatives has been “little short of revolutionised” by Brexit, with the party maintaining 66 percent of Leave voters’ support up until May of this year.

He told reporters on Wednesday, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the referendum, that the UK remained “divided as a community” on the subject of Brexit.

According to study, few individuals have altered their thoughts about how to vote, adding that "almost four out of five people still say they would vote exactly the same way they did five years ago."