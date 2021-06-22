The government will begin a public consultation on Channel 4’s privatization.

The move was made on Wednesday by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, following a questioning of the broadcaster’s executives by MPs the day before.

Channel 4’s “future success and viability” might be ensured by transferring it to private hands and modifying its mandate, according to the department.

The consultation will also look at how streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video are regulated.

It will assess whether new impartiality and accuracy criteria for documentaries and news programming on platforms are needed to “level the playing field” with broadcasters, who are controlled by the watchdog Ofcom.

“While technology has altered broadcasting, the rules that safeguard viewers and allow our conventional channels compete are from the analogue era,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

“Now is the moment to consider how we can fully realize the potential of our public service broadcasters while also ensuring that viewers and listeners who consume material in new media are served by a fair and efficient system.

“As a result, we’ll be looking into how we can help Channel 4 maintain its position at the core of British broadcasting while also leveling the playing field between broadcasters and video-on-demand services.”

However, Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon stated on Tuesday that if the broadcaster is privatized, it may have “different priorities,” and warned against doing something “irreversible” that could “potentially harm some of those things that we do for the industry.”

She was commenting following the release of Channel 4’s annual report, which revealed that the broadcaster had achieved a record financial surplus of £74 million by the end of 2020, as well as considerable digital growth.

On Tuesday, Channel 4 chairman Charles Gurassa told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that “big American conglomerates” would be among the possible investors in the broadcaster if it were privatized.

Mr Dowden previously indicated that the privatization of Channel 4 was being considered as part of a review of public sector broadcasting, but that no formal consultation had taken place. (This is a brief piece.)