The government will announce a significant rise in the state pension.

Experts estimate that people on the state pension could earn an extra £300 each year.

Since 2010, the government has vowed to raise pension payouts by whichever of the following is higher: CPI inflation, average earnings inflation, or 2.5 percent.

According to Herts Live, the furlough scheme artificially increased average UK salaries, which would have resulted in an 8% increase in state pensions.

If the triple lock had been maintained, the government would have paid out £3 billion to retirees over the course of a year.

To avoid the large payout, Rishi Sunak is expected to opt for a “double lock.”

It is also envisaged that this will correct salary inequity that has existed for the past 18 months and provide justice across the board.

Instead, either the CPI inflation rate or 2.5 percent will determine the next state pension rise.

Mr Sunak has been chastised for not keeping the triple lock guarantee.

Thérèse Coffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, explained why this “one-year adjustment” of state pension payments is necessary when announcing the triple lock repeal in the House of Commons.

“This year, given constraints have been eased and we had an unusual statistical jump in earnings during the operating review period, I’m clear that another one-year adjustment is required,” Ms Coffey added.

“It would ensure that basic and new state pensions rise by 2.5 percent or in step with inflation, which is forecast to reach its highest level this year.

“And, as it did last year, the earnings portion will be laid aside for 2022/23 before being reinstated for the balance of this session.

