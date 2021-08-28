The government wants UK employees to be the answer to the shortage of HGV drivers.

As businesses grapple with a scarcity of HGV drivers, the government encourages employers to invest in UK-based workers rather than depending on foreign labor.

Following an exodus of drivers from EU countries who returned to the continent during the pandemic and stayed, supermarkets and suppliers are failing to meet demand.

This is compounded by the health crisis, which has brought DVLA testing centers to a halt, resulting in a massive backlog of drivers undergoing their HGV test.

The revision of the Shortage Occupations list, which identifies jobs for which foreign workers can apply for visas, will not be completed until next year.

According to the PA news agency, plans have been mooted for the government to speed up the study so that HGV drivers might be included to help with the supply chain’s challenges.

According to the Financial Times, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wrote to CEOs on Friday, stressing that foreign labor was merely a “short-term, transitory answer.”

Mr. Kwarteng asked firms to assist the “many UK-based workers (who) now face an uncertain future and need to locate alternative employment options,” according to the newspaper.

His letter arrives just days before the UK’s vacation scheme comes to an end on September 30.

“I am sure you would agree on the importance of utilizing the strength of our domestic workforce and how our migration policies need to be considered alongside our strategies to ensure UK-based workers are better able to secure decent employment opportunities,” Mr Kwarteng wrote to the British Retail Consortium and Logistics UK, according to the Financial Times.

“We have a highly resilient food supply system and well-established means of engaging with the food sector to resolve food supply chain disruptions,” a government spokeswoman said.

“We recently announced a package of steps to address the HGV driver shortage, including initiatives to shorten the procedure for new drivers to obtain their HGV license and expand the number of driving tests available.

“However, industry is expected to drive the majority of the solutions, with progress already being made in testing and hiring, as well as a major effort to improve compensation, working conditions, and diversity.

“Instead of relying on, we want to see firms make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce.”

