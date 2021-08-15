The government should act on revelations that some so-called “green” energy companies aren’t as green as they say.

Concerns that some energy companies may be misrepresenting their environmental benefits have prompted the government to evaluate “green” electricity pricing.

Nine million households are on “100% renewable” or “green” rates, according to Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. However, industry leaders have warned that the statements could be misleading and have called for modifications to the labeling requirements.

Even if some of the energy they offer to clients derives from fossil fuels, energy companies can currently sell their tariffs as “green.” They do so by obtaining Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin certificates to offset their usage of fossil fuels, with each certificate ensuring the production of a comparable amount of green energy.

However, unlike those that supply electricity directly from renewable sources such as wind farms, energy firms are not required to disclose how much of their energy is dependent on the purchase of certificates.

Options being considered include whether the system surrounding these certificates should be smarter, as well as whether suppliers should provide clearer information to consumers about their green rates.

After findings showed that about half of households now utilize third-party intermediaries in the retail energy sector, such as price comparison sites, auto-switching services, and non-domestic brokers, the government is intending to probe them. Ministers will seek input on whether a regulatory framework is needed because they now operate outside of retail market norms.

“Millions of UK families are opting to be green, and more of our energy comes from renewables,” Ms Trevelyan said. However, I want people to understand that when they sign up for a green tariff, they are supporting businesses that have made the strategic decision to invest in renewable energy. Part of that is ensuring that enterprises are as open as possible about their power sources.”

According to a recent YouGov research for Scottish Power and Good Energy, over two-thirds of UK energy users think how environmentally friendly an energy tariff is influences their purchase decisions.

Suppliers, on the other hand, should be open and upfront about their rates, including how much renewable energy they buy from other companies, according to three-quarters of respondents.

