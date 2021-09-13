The government replies to stories of winter lockdowns and worries of a ‘Firebreak’ in October.

According to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, ministers do not expect any winter lockdowns this year.

Concerns were raised last week about a possible October “firebreak” shutdown due to escalating case numbers, but those fears appear to have been allayed.

“I don’t think (a lockdown) is something we need to consider,” Mr Javid added.

“At this time, I haven’t even considered that as a possibility.”

The vaccination program, according to the Health Secretary, is the “greatest defense” against another wave of Coronavirus and the best method to avoid a subsequent lockdown.

Mr Javid, speaking to Sky News, lauded the vaccines’ effectiveness, stating, “Vaccines are working.” Yes, there are still infections; this is unavoidable. This is true all across the world.

“However, the number of persons admitted to hospitals, and certainly those who die, is thankfully low, thanks to vaccines.”

The Health Secretary, on the other hand, urged people to be cautious.

“There are a lot of defences…that we need to maintain in place because this infection hasn’t gone anywhere,” Mr Javid said in an interview with the BBC.

“Since there is still a pandemic, we must exercise caution. But we shouldn’t just do things for the sake of doing them or because others are doing them, and we should thoroughly examine every conceivable intervention.”

Ministers have played down suggestions of a ‘firebreak’ lockdown before of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s winter Covid plans being announced tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is likely to reveal how he expects the country to cope with the virus over the next winter months.

Even in the event of escalating instances, vaccinations minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday that he had not seen any planning for an October lockdown.

“No, I haven’t seen any,” Zahawi answered when questioned about possible lockdown measures.

“Vaccines have allowed us to cut infection rates and save 100,000 lives.

“I’m hoping for a boost through the booster program… We may change the virus’s status from pandemic to endemic and deal with it year after year.

“It will remain with us for a long time, but we will not have to shut down our economy or.”

