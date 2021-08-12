The Government of Canada has announced the introduction of a Vaccine Passport for international travel.

Canada will receive a COVID-19 vaccine passport for overseas travel in the coming month, according to government officials.

During a virtual conference on the coronavirus, Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced the plan. The passport, he added, will be “a critical step forward in ensuring Canadians have the documents they require once it is safe to travel again.”

The government certificate will be used by fully vaccinated Canadians going internationally to prove their immunization history. Mendicino said it will include information on the types of vaccines given, as well as the dates and locations where they were given.

Mendicino stated, “We are actively working with the provinces and territories on a secure, pan-Canadian proof of immunization for overseas travel.”

On its YouTube channel, Global News broadcasted the press conference that revealed the passport.

The vaccine passport is likely to be available in the fall, though no specific date has been set. The document will be digital, but individuals who cannot or do not want to use a digital certificate will have a physical option.

The passport will be offered to fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and temporary residents living in Canada.

While the passports are being developed for foreign travel, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc said at the virtual conference that the federal government is open to work with provinces who may wish to utilize them as proof of vaccinations.

“We would be pleased to collaborate with the provinces if they want to use our federal credentials within their own province,” Leblanc added.

The announcement comes only one day after Quebec stated that from September 1st, it will establish its own COVID-19 vaccine passport. The vaccine passport will only be valid for non-essential services like gyms, pubs, restaurants, and festivals in Quebec.

This summer, the European Union launched a vaccination passport system for persons traveling within the EU, and other countries have announced similar plans for passports that can be used for both domestic and international travel.

In January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that domestic vaccine passports in Canada might potentially have. This is a condensed version of the information.