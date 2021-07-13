The government may add 12 countries to its green travel list.

Twelve more nations might be added to the UK government’s green travel list, removing the need for vacationers to quarantine upon their return.

Former British Airways head of strategy Robert Boyle projected that Italy and Switzerland would be added to the green list soon.

Mr Boyle believes that 12 countries will be placed in the low-risk category this week.

Residents in one section of Liverpool City Region are being asked to get tested.

On Thursday, the government’s travel lists are anticipated to be updated.

Self-isolation is not necessary for visitors coming in the UK from countries on the green list.

Those arriving in England from an amber region must self-isolate for 10 days at home, though this need will be waived on Monday, July 19 for those who have taken both doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the UK or are under the age of 18.

According to Mr Boyle, Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Switzerland are all “strong candidates” for inclusion on the green list.

He named Canada as his “top forecast” for moving into the green category, citing low numbers of coronavirus cases and test positivity, as well as a vaccination rollout program that is “coming up fast” to the United Kingdom’s.

However, he pointed out that travelers from the United Kingdom are not permitted in Canada.

He expressed himself as follows: “It’s difficult to imagine a more deserving candidate for the green list.

“British nationals continue to be denied admission to Canada by Canadian authorities.

“However, Australia and New Zealand do as well, and both are on the green list.

“It could be an issue of timing, as I’m sure politicians would prefer to announce a relaxation of travel restrictions at the same time.”

Approximately 724,000 British nationals visited Canada each year prior to the epidemic.

Mr Boyle responded that “the figures still appear a little high” when asked about the possibility of the US being included to the green list.

However, given the high percentage of positive immigration from the United States and the latter’s vaccination program, there is “some political wriggle room for including it as green if a deal is reached on reopening the US border,” he noted.

Mr Boyle argued that Hong Kong "ought to be green" since it has "basically zero cases and great testing data," and that the city-state "ought to be green."