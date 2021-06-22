The government is testing a terror-alert system that uses mobile phones to emit a siren.

On Tuesday afternoon, a test of an emergency warning system to warn the public of terrorist attacks and catastrophic flooding was conducted, with a siren sound being played on a small number of smartphones.

Even if the gadget is set to silent, the government’s new warning signal pings cellphones and tablets with a message that may be read out and a loud siren-like ring.

Its purpose is to alert people if there is a life-threatening situation nearby, such as flooding, fires, explosions, terrorism, or public health issues.

There is a “small probability” that Android handset owners in the UK will receive a test notice between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday, according to the government.

Another test is scheduled for next week for both iPhone and Android devices, but it will only be open to residents of Reading, Berkshire.

The notice stated, “This is a mobile network operator test of the Emergency Alerts service.”

“There is no need for you to take any action. Search for gov.uk/alerts to learn more.”

The system is scheduled to be completely operational by the end of the summer, delivering information and guidance to communities affected by an incident.

Based on a person’s current position, they are broadcast from masts to any compatible mobile phone or tablet in range.

Other countries, such as the United States, already employ such technology to warn citizens about impending risk from dangers like tornadoes, and some states even used it during the coronavirus outbreak.

The government does not require a person’s phone number to deliver the warning and has stated that no personal information would be collected or shared.

If the smartphone is turned off or in aeroplane mode, alerts will not be received, and users can choose to block them in the settings.