The government is reminding people to get their flu shots.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is asking individuals to obtain their flu vaccinations this week in order to be fully protected in time for Christmas.

More than 35 million individuals in England, including those aged 65 and up, those with underlying health issues, and pregnant women, are eligible for a free flu vaccine this winter.

The flu vaccine is also given to children to help protect them and prevent the flu from spreading to more vulnerable people. This includes children who were two or three years old on August 31st, as well as schoolchildren in grades one through eleven.

Because the vaccination takes 14 days to fully protect people, people should receive it by December 10 to help keep themselves and their susceptible families safe during the holiday season.

While many people aged 65 and above have already signed up for flu vaccinations, far exceeding the WHO’s target of 75%, fewer than half of those with underlying health issues have done so.

Dr. Conall Watson, a UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “The flu is still a hazard; it can cause serious sickness and even death. Vaccination against influenza saves lives. You don’t have to wait to be called up if you’re qualified; get your flu vaccine as soon as possible to protect yourself and your family this Christmas.” Adults who are eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination can schedule an appointment at their local GP practice or pharmacy. Mothers-to-be can also acquire the vaccine at their local maternity clinic.

A simple and painless nasal flu spray is given to children. For children aged two and three, parents can schedule an appointment at their child’s pediatrician’s office. The flu vaccine is given to students at school, and parents should search for the consent paperwork.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “One of the most important things you can do for yourself and your family this winter is to get your winter vaccines, whether it’s your flu shot if you’re eligible or a booster shot.

