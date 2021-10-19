The government is offering £5,000 incentives to homes who want to replace their boilers with heat pumps.

As part of measures to reduce emissions from homes, households will be eligible for £5,000 grants to replace their gas boiler with a low carbon heat pump.

The payments were announced at the same time that the government confirmed an aim for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035, but stressed that families will not be compelled to abandon their existing fossil fuel boilers.

Ministers claim that switching to low-carbon heating in the coming years will reduce emissions while also reducing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels and exposure to global gas price increases.

They also claimed that by 2035, it will sustain up to 240,000 jobs across the UK.

The changes are part of the government’s heat and buildings policy, which was released today (Tuesday), as well as the government’s overall ambitions to reduce UK climate emissions to zero by 2050.

Ending the sale of new fossil fuel boilers was hailed as a significant step forward in the run-up to the UN Cop26 climate conference, but experts and campaigners warned that the funding pot for heat pumps was insufficient.

A £450 million boiler upgrading project will pay incentives to build low-carbon heating technologies such as heat pumps, which run on electricity and function in reverse to gather energy from the air or ground.

Over the next three years, the government will spend more than £3.9 billion to reduce carbon emissions from heating and buildings, including making social housing more energy efficient and cozier and cutting emissions from public buildings.

According to the plans, the £5,000 subsidies will be available starting in April, and will allow households to install heat pumps for a same price as regular gas boilers.

As part of the UK-wide heat and buildings plan, heat pump funds will be available to homeowners in England and Wales.

A £60 million innovation fund has also been established to make clean heat systems smaller, easier to install, and less expensive to run.

The government claims that its proposals will make it easier for households to replace their aging boilers with low-carbon heating systems in a simple, fair, and affordable manner. “The summary has come to an end.”