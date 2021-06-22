The government is focusing on improving international travel, but the tourism industry is chastising the government for its “inexplicable” laws.

Ministers are “working on” preparations for quarantine-free international travels, according to Matt Hancock, but the travel industry has blasted the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Government is looking into how to get rid of the 10-day isolation rule for persons returning to England from an amber list country, according to the Health Secretary.

He stated that he is “in favor of moving forward in this area” and that quarantine should be replaced with daily testing.

He told Sky News, “This hasn’t been professionally advised yet — we’re working on it.”

“We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so,” Mr Hancock replied when asked if these measures could be in place as soon as August.

Whitehall, according to Andrew Flintham, managing director of Tui, “does not comprehend” how the tourism industry operates.

He said it’s “inexplicable” that locations like Malta, the Greek islands, and the Balearic islands are on the amber list, speaking at a conference organized by the tourist trade group Abta.

Mr Flintham said that many travel companies are on the verge of going out of business, adding that “every week that passes just drives those people closer to that very tragic end.”

Abta CEO Mark Tanzer encouraged ministers to “put aside any erroneous preconceptions against outward travel” amid charges that the government’s limitations are motivated by political rather than health concerns.

He claims that the level of government assistance granted to travel companies is “way behind” what has occurred in other countries.

Mr Tanzer made a “heartfelt plea for political change,” claiming that the industry isn’t satisfied to remain a “political orphan” and pushing for the creation of a special ministry to oversee the industry.

Mr Hancock remarked on LBC radio that the government is being “conservative about international travel” in order to maintain domestic gains.

“Having said that, the entire goal of the vaccine program is to be able to eliminate limits, and for individuals to be able to be kept safe by the vaccine rather than these rules,” he continued.

The Government is, too, according to the Health Secretary. (This is a brief piece.)