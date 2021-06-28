The government intends to ‘press through with the ban on unhealthy food advertisements.’

According to sources, the government is pushing ahead with a ban on unhealthy food advertisements online and on television before the 9 p.m. television watershed.

Small businesses will be spared from the prohibition, which is part of Boris Johnson’s obesity-fighting efforts, according to proposals set to be published by the government on Thursday, according to the Telegraph.

Restaurants, cafes, and bakeries had expressed worries that if the Government implemented the ideas detailed in the Queen’s Speech, businesses would be unable to advertise their products on their own social media accounts.

Small businesses with 249 employees or fewer are expected to be exempt from the prohibition and will be able to market items rich in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS).

According to the Telegraph, online advertising restrictions will fall short of a comprehensive prohibition because they will only apply to sponsored advertisements.

The move, which will prevent food and beverage firms from advertising “new product breakthroughs and reformulations,” has been described as “dismayed” by the Advertising Association.

The Advertising Standards Authority will enforce the limitations, ordering corporations that flout the regulations to remove ads and potentially sanctioning repeat offenders, according to the Telegraph.

According to NHS research, one in every three children graduates from primary school overweight or obese, and over two-thirds of adults in England are overweight or obese.

Ending the commercials, according to an analysis by the Obesity Health Alliance (OHA) earlier this year, may benefit youngsters by removing the equivalent of 150 million chocolate biscuits or 41 million cheeseburgers from their diets each year.

The ideas were laid out in a briefing document that accompanied the Queen’s Speech last month, and have previously been criticized by activists as “headline-chasing policy” rather than aiming to lower obesity rates.

"We all want to see a healthier, more active population, but the Government's own analysis," said Sue Eustace, public relations director of the Advertising Association.