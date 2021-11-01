The government has turned down a £20 million request to improve the village center of Huyton.

Despite matching the criteria and being a ‘Priority 1’ region, Knowsley Council’s petition to help speed the council’s 10-year development plan was rejected.

Despite the setback, the council stated that it is committed to moving on with and implementing its objectives, and that it will resubmit a bid to the Levelling Up Fund as well as seek alternate funding sources.

The construction of a commercial sector, including a hotel, office, residential, and co-working hub, is part of Knowsley Council’s 10-year plan for Huyton Village Centre.

The council’s masterplan also calls for the demolition of a multi-story car park on Derby Road to make way for a “leisure-led mixed-use development” with spaces for community events and “for people and families to socialize and play,” as well as the construction of a station gateway to give Huyton residents a “better sense of arrival.”

In addition, a broader package of public realm improvements, the establishment of green and environmentally friendly places, and promoting access and connection into and out of the village center is planned.

The £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund was established by the government to help with town center and high street regeneration, local transportation projects, and cultural and heritage assets.

“I am extremely disappointed with the Government’s decision not to fund the Council’s development plans for Huyton Village Centre,” said Cllr Tony Brennan, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development.

“To make matters worse, 30% of successful funding bids were in Priority 2 and even Priority 3 locations.” Knowsley was a Priority 1 location, therefore we’ve requested the government to explain why our bid was denied despite the fact that it was in a priority area and the outcomes of our scheme exceeded the fund’s standards.

“The Government has previously overlooked Knowsley’s need for redevelopment financing through the Future High Streets Fund and the Towns Fund, and we can now add the Levelling Up Fund to that list.”

“Despite this setback and being disregarded once again by central government, our ambition for Huyton remains unchanged.”

“For Round 2, we will resubmit an offer.”

