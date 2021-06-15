The government has ‘refused’ to let St Helens expand its vaccination program.

After the government declined to broaden its vaccine distribution and insisted they stick to the national program, St Helens Council declared it will “keep pushing.”

The government said yesterday that, in response to an increase in instances of the highly transmissible Delta form across the city region, it has provided a new package of support to local authorities, as well as fresh recommendations for local residents.

The Department of Health has indicated that these new restrictions will apply to all six boroughs of the city region (Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, Sefton, Halton, and St Helens), as well as adjacent regions such as Warrington.

READ MORE: Police stop the road after a woman is hit by a car.

And that testing, tracing, isolation support, and vaccine rollout to locations with more Covid-19 cases will all be implemented, as well as the advice to wash hands frequently, cover your face, and stay a safe distance from others.

Extra advice on steps people may take is included in the advisory, such as limiting travel into and out of impacted locations to help safeguard others and prevent the danger of Covid-19 spreading farther afield.

“What we need to do now is keep going with the vaccination roll-out, and ideally extend it to as many people as possible,” said Councillor David Baines, Leader of St Helens Borough Council, adding that the local authority will “keep pushing” for its extension.

“The Delta variation is spreading over the North West, and we are now experiencing community transmission,” he said in a statement. In just a few weeks, the number of cases has climbed dramatically, with the latest data showing a case rate of 55.9 per 100,000 individuals as of June 11.

“The vast majority of patients who are presently being treated for Covid in hospitals are unvaccinated.” Vaccinations are without a doubt our way out of this, and I want to thank everyone who has had the jab – I’ve had my two shots and strongly advise everyone to get them as soon as possible.

“Of course, we owe a debt of gratitude to the local NHS, CCG, public health, council workers, and Saints for making this possible.” The summary comes to a close.