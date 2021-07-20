The government has proposed the removal of the two-child assistance restriction in order to help families escape poverty.

The Prime Minister’s own social mobility experts have recommended him to abolish the two-child benefit limit and increase child benefit by £10 per week per child.

The change would benefit 1.5 million youngsters, helping them to get out of poverty.

The Social Mobility Commission has urged that disadvantaged children be placed at the “center stage” of the government’s recovery plan, according to a report.

The announcement comes after the government announced intentions to eliminate the extra £20-per-week Universal Credit payments that people were entitled to during the outbreak.

Ministers must “act immediately to rescue the future generation from decades of hardship,” according to the commissioners, who also stated in the report that “now is not the time to slash public spending.”

They also cautioned that one in every three children, or 4.3 million, currently lives in poverty. That’s a 700,000-plus rise since March 2012.

Children are being “penalized” for being born into large families, according to the research.

According to the Social Mobility Commission, the £14 billion package revamping the benefit system will assist elevate 1.5 million children out of poverty and reduce acute poverty for millions more.

The commissioners also propose investing in education to narrow the achievement gap between underprivileged and rich children, as well as building three million social houses over the next 20 years.

Sandra Wallace, the commission’s interim co-chair, stated, “Now is the time to act, and we must not be afraid to make painful decisions.”

“Now is the time to level the playing field for youngsters all around the country. Ending child poverty and investing heavily in education are two of the most effective and important things the UK government can do to boost social mobility.”