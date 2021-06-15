The government has pledged to filling support gaps for bereaved families.

Bereavement minister Nadine Dorries promised that gaps in help for mourning families would be filled as she spoke at the opening of the UK Commission on Bereavement.

“We are aware of shortages in both the provision of bereavement services and support, as well as research into it,” she said.

“And we are dedicated to tackling this, fully comprehending the importance and utility of this national commission in assisting us in doing this.”

Ms Dorries was presenting at a panel session about early research that revealed the majority of persons seeking help with their grief during the coronavirus epidemic struggled to find bereavement services.

Many people who were struggling following a bereavement faced long waiting lists for support or were told they were not qualified, according to a study by Cardiff University’s Marie Curie Palliative Care Research Centre and the University of Bristol.

“A lot of the suffering is happening all over the country, in every village, in every town,” Ms Dorries said.

“It’s something we’re very aware of, and it’s critical that we recognize and appreciate that bereaved individuals have their voices heard moving forward.”

We must ensure that those who have lost a loved one have access to help when they need it.

“One of my top goals remains that those who are grieving and facing the pain of bereavement are not left to suffer alone,” she continued.

“We must make sure that those who have been widowed have access to help when they need it.”

Ms. Dorries acknowledged that bereavement support programs were not evenly available across the country, and she decried the fact that someone’s geographic location could influence their degree of care.

The poll, which included 711 persons who were bereaved between March and December 2020, is said to be the first to emphasize the experiences of those seeking help after a loved one died during the pandemic.

The majority of individuals had not sought help, although more than half (56%) of those who did encountered issues.

