The government has issued a warning to residents of Liverpool City Region to “minimize travel” in and out of the city.

People are being advised to travel as little as possible in and out of the Liverpool City Region, after the announcement of a new package of support to combat growing Covid-19 rates.

The government has announced that all of the Liverpool City Region’s boroughs – Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Halton – will receive additional funding to deal with the Delta variation.

Surge testing, tracing, isolation support, and maximizing vaccine uptake are all part of this support.

However, additional recommendations will be published to try to stop the spread of diseases, such as limiting travel into and out of the impacted areas.

A huge number of places, including Birmingham, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West, and Chester, the Liverpool City Region, and Warrington, will receive more support quickly.

Local governments will be in charge of this assistance, which will include a variety of options.

This assistance will include:

When used in conjunction with current recommendations such as hands, face, space, and fresh air, the government thinks that testing, isolation, and vaccinations will help suppress and limit the spread of the virus and variants in the short and long term.

In recent days, Liverpool’s infection rate has risen to 124 instances per 100,000 individuals, with over 600 cases recorded in the last week alone.

Other boroughs, such as Sefton, are close behind.

“We are doing everything we can to stem the spread of the Delta variation, and we are working with local authorities to provide a stronger package of support in places where cases of the variant are increasing,” Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“We know this method has had a significant impact in South London and Bolton, where we’ve seen it halt rising caseloads.

“I urge people who live in these locations to be tested, receive their vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and get the crucial second injection – that is how we can defeat this virus.”

