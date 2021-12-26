The government has issued a credit card caution to buyers on Boxing Day sales.

After a year marked by a record number of cyber assaults and frauds, the government has cautioned bargain seekers to be wary of online scammers during the Boxing Day deals.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is recommending consumers to shop online securely by taking specific steps. The December 26 sales are claimed to have become a “solid favourite” for scammers.

According to reports to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, nearly 100,000 people in the UK have been victims of online retail fraud in the last 13 months, with over £60 million lost.

Next, Zara, Marks and Spencer, Matalan, Asos, Currys, and more are all having live Boxing Day discounts in 2021.

Strong and different passwords should be used for the most crucial internet services, such as email and banking, according to the NCSC.