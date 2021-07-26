The government has expanded the list of “vital” sector workers who are not need to be isolated.

As part of a pilot program, the government has added numerous more industries to the list of workers who are not required to self-isolate.

The new plans will let anyone working in HMRC, communications, defense, and prisons to evade quarantine.

People working in the sectors may not need to isolate if they are “pinged” by the NHS app and ordered to do so.

According to Mirror Online, the exemptions will continue until August 16 and will be available to a “limited number of designated personnel” in the named key services.

It comes a week after police, fire, and border patrol officers were given the option of taking daily tests rather than being quarantined.

The scheme was first introduced after it was reported that 618,903 people in England and Wales received self-isolation notifications last week, setting a new high.

Sectors in which employees are not required to self-isolate Civil Nuclear Energy Digital Infrastructure Production and distribution of food Veterinary medicines in waste water Chemicals that are absolutely necessary Medicines that are required for transportation Medical equipment Consumable medical supplies Service in an emergency Controlling the border Defense outputs that are essential Maintenance of local government manufacturing Engineers

Truck drivers are contacted by specialists. Official veterinarians Officers in charge of environmental health Operators of landfills Engineers that work with water The importance of laboratory personnel in the batch release of medications cannot be overstated. Staff from the Environment Agency are in charge of vital flood defense assets. Communications Between Prisons and the Defense HMRC Space Fish