The government has been urged to commit to a ban on destructive fishing in marine protected zones.

Campaigners are urging the UK government and its devolved governments to agree to prohibiting damaging trawl fishing in marine protected areas.

The request came as Oceana, a conservation organization, revealed data revealing that 68,000 hours of bottom trawling were conducted last year in regions designated as protected seabed habitats.

Greenpeace has begun a six-month patrol of the UK’s protected zones off the south coast with its new vessel Sea Beaver, recording and taking action to stop damaging fishing.

On World Ocean Day, the two organizations have joined forces to ask ministers to commit to banning bottom trawling in UK marine protected areas (MPAs) as soon as possible.

Conservationists say that the fishing practice, which involves dragging weighted nets across the seabed to catch fish, destroys critical bottom wildlife habitats while also releasing carbon that has been stored there.

The health of the seas and species, especially commercially captured fish, is dependent on ecosystems.

According to Oceana’s analysis, 68,000 hours of fishing took place in UK MPAs highlighted for their seabeds in 2020, based on data from the vessel-tracking platform Global Fishing Watch and cross-referenced from the European Fleet Register.

Despite the effects of Covid-19 on fishing activity, this is up 10% from last year, according to the organization.

According to the statistics, more than 1,000 hours of bottom trawl fishing occurred in 19 of the 64 offshore regions designated to safeguard seabed characteristics and ecosystems such as stony reefs, gravel habitats, and cold-water corals in 2020.

Oceana claims that since the UK left the EU, ministers have the authority to quickly ban the most harmful industrial fishing vessels from MPAs, but they are continuing to authorize the activity.

“We are asking on UK and Scottish politicians to agree to banning bottom trawling in our marine protected areas, rather than licensing it,” Melissa Moore, head of UK policy at Oceana in Europe, said.

“What are they going to do if they can’t defend this small part of our seas?” (This is a brief piece.)