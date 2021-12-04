The government has been urged to act on the’scandal’ of unoccupied homes.

Campaigners want the government to fund a large-scale effort to address the “problem” of unoccupied homes.

The “national scandal” of wasted homes, according to Will McMahon, director of Action on Abandoned Properties, echoes the country’s national housing crisis, raising questions about why empty homes aren’t being repurposed.

The government is taking quick action to reduce the number of unoccupied homes by granting councils new powers to charge Council Tax on these properties, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), but campaigners say more needs to be done.

Cllr Ian Lewis, who represents Wallasey on Wirral Council, has long been a proponent of this cause.

“A year ago, it was reported that over 600,000 properties were lying unoccupied across England,” the Conservative councillor told The Washington Newsday.

“Bringing these empty homes back into use must be part of ensuring long-term housing for persons who are homeless or families that are on a housing waiting list.”

There are 2,231 long-term unoccupied residences in Wirral, for example.

At the same time, there are 2,595 persons on the borough’s housing waiting list in the top three categories, indicating that they have a registered need for a home, and 49 Wirral households are living in temporary housing.

Although it is worth noting that between 2016 and 2020, Wirral Council was able to repurpose 1,437 vacant properties, exceeding their goal of 1,250.

At a recent committee meeting, council officer Lisa Newman said the authority uses a carrot and stick approach to bringing empty homes back into use, but that there are some cases where empty properties have become a particular blight on the community and the council has powers to bring them back into use.

Will McMahon, director of Action on Empty Homes, highlighted what the government could do to address the problem of vacant homes.

“Action on Empty Homes is asking on the government to develop a national Empty Homes Strategy funded by a £200 million fund to support local communities,” Mr McMahon added.”

