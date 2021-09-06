The government has been chastised over its intentions to increase National Insurance.

As officials hunt for a means to enhance finances for social care, opposition to a proposed increase in National Insurance is building on both sides of the House of Commons.

Both Conservative and Labour MPs have slammed the measures, which would see the government break a manifesto promise.

If the plans go forward, all workers in the UK will see a minimum 1% increase in national insurance, with someone earning £29,000 a year being taxed an extra £200 each year.

In an interview with The Mirror, Labour leader Kier Starmer slammed the measures, claiming that the NI increase would disproportionately affect low-income earners.

“We certainly need more investment in the NHS and social care,” he continued, “but National Insurance, in this form, simply punishes low-income individuals, young people, and businesses.”

“We don’t think that’s the best approach to go about it. Do we agree that more investment is required? We do, in fact. Do we agree that NI is the best approach? We don’t have any.

“We need to find a fair manner to raise the funds we require.”

Senior Conservative ministers have also spoken out against the idea, with former minister Jake Berry telling the BBC that the policy will appeal disproportionately to wealthier southern voters.

“It doesn’t seem reasonable that people who are going to work in my own constituency in east Lancashire, where wages are likely to be lower than in many other parts of the country, should pay tax to help people keep their homes in other parts of the country where house prices may be much higher,” Mr Berry said.

Sir John Redwood, a former Tory minister, warned against a “stupid” tax increase on job-related income at a time when the Government is cutting Universal Credit by £20-a-week as the Covid-related booster payments stop.

“The Government has got to rethink this, they say they want to level up across the country but they would be hurting many families hard,” Liz Kendall, shadow minister for Social Care, said. Indeed, they would be subjected to increased taxes.” “The summary comes to an end.”