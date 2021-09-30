The government has been accused of ‘twiddling its thumbs’ when it comes to pet smuggling.

Smugglers of puppies and other pets should be subjected to stronger penalties, including the use of lengthier jail sentences, according to MPs.

Pet smuggling, according to the parliamentary Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee, is seen as a low-risk, high-reward crime, with smuggled canines fetching hundreds or even thousands of pounds in the UK.

It warned that a crucial component in smuggling, as well as illegal horse movements across the border, was a lack of enforcement, which needed to be addressed.

Neil Parish, the committee’s chairman, accused the government of “twiddling its thumbs” while puppies and kittens were being brought in illegally, endangering their wellbeing and spreading disease.

The MPs called on the government to strengthen the deterrents against pet smuggling, including increasing the penalties imposed on those found guilty of the crime and taking into account the possibility of prison time.

According to the committee’s findings, increasing prosecution rates, which are currently low given the projected extent of the trade, should be a top priority.

The MPs applauded the government’s decision to prohibit the import of pets under the age of six months, pets who are significantly pregnant, and pets that have been subjected to bad animal care procedures.

However, they believe the measures should be included as primary legislation in the Animal Welfare Bill, as it would be a “serious and sincere declaration about the Government’s commitment to animal welfare.”

The MPs also urged for research into the scope and causes of horse smuggling, as well as the development of a simple digital equine identification system.

The proposed restriction on the export of live animals for slaughter was supported by the committee, but it cautioned of unforeseen consequences such as increased travel time to slaughter due to a shortage of expert domestic abattoirs.

“While the government twiddles its thumbs, bad actors are embracing the chance to send animals – including kittens and puppies – across the border, endangering their wellbeing and spreading diseases with no fear of detection or punishment,” Mr Parish added.

“In the meantime, the systems needed to identify equines, which already exist inside the business, have gone unnoticed, allowing an illegal and brutal horse smuggling trade to thrive.”

There’s also the report. “The summary has come to an end.”