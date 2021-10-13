The government has announced significant changes to DWP benefits and other areas.

For the first time, a new app will allow the public to access dozens of government services, such as updating a driver’s license, from a single location.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Stephen Barclay, has announced plans for a Gov.uk app that will utilize facial recognition or fingerprint scanning techniques now available on smartphones to authenticate a user’s identification.

According to the Cabinet Office, the app would combine the approximately 200 methods people may presently create a Gov.uk account into a single log-in process, allowing users to directly access more than 300 Government services.

It said that the app will make it easier for customers to access services by eliminating the need to go through several online processes and sign-ins, as well as remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

Mr. Barclay explained that the new software was developed in response to the pandemic and rising public expectations for internet access to government services.

Since becoming the platform for getting vaccine passports required for travel, the NHS App has attracted over 10 million new users in recent months.

Mr. Barclay explained: “It is more crucial than ever that the government answers to the public’s rising expectations for the services they utilize.

“People have had to interface with government services in a variety of innovative ways throughout the pandemic, notably through the NHS app and the vaccine booking service.

“People rightly expect government to be data-driven and digitally literate, and in my new post, I will make this a priority.”

The Cabinet Office stated that the app is being built with data security in mind and that it will be voluntary to use, with access to Government services remaining available in other ways if users want.

The app is anticipated to launch in late 2022, according to the Daily Telegraph, and might eventually feature the capacity to send warnings to users when their driver’s license is set to expire or if a policy change may affect them, such as benefit payments.

The project will take the place of Verify, a prior single log-in system for Gov.uk that was scrapped earlier this year due to a lack of interest. “The summary has come to an end.”