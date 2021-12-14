The government has announced For a valid Covid pass, Brits will require three jabs.

People will soon require three doses of the vaccination to get a valid NHS covid pass, according to the Health Secretary.

According to Mirror Online, Sajid Javid informed the House of Commons today that people will no longer be considered “completely vaccinated” until they have received two main doses and a booster.

Mr Javid stated that the move will take effect after every adult has been stabbed for “a decent amount of time.”

The announcement comes as the Omicron variant’s threat grows, with Boris Johnson predicting a “tidal wave” of cases across the UK.

The first Omicron cases in the UK were just confirmed on November 27, and the quick spread has frightened ministers, prompting a major increase in the booster vaccination campaign.

Boris Johnson said last night that before the New Year, all adults in England aged 18 and up will be provided a coronavirus booster shot.

The Prime Minister urged everyone eligible to “get boosted immediately” in a speech to the nation.

By the end of the year, Mr Javid aimed to provide every adult with the opportunity to be injected with their booster.

“That does not mean that every single person can obtain that booster,” he stressed.

“It requires them to come forward and accept that offer, as well as everything else in this massive growth plan working as planned.”

More than 38 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to government data released earlier today.

Infections have grown by 54,661 in the last day, according to figures.

On Wednesday, bookings for booster shots will open for all adults aged 18 and up.