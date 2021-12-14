The government has announced a tweak to the immunization program to help with booster distribution.

To help with the booster rollout, the government has announced a reform to the vaccine program.

To speed up vaccination efforts, people will no longer be expected to wait 15 minutes after obtaining their vaccines.

To combat the spread of the Omicron variety, Boris Johnson has set a new goal of providing boosters to all adults who want them by the end of the month.

The Department of Health and Social Care published a statement confirming that the wait time has been eliminated, resulting in a 23 percent boost in NHS capacity to give vaccines.

It read: “The UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and lead Deputy Chief Medical Officers (DCMOs) for vaccinations have discussed whether the 15-minute delay for some mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could be suspended, given the urgent need to speed up vaccination and boosting in response to the Omicron variation.

“They believe that, given the low rates of anaphylaxis and the significant need for people to be boosted or vaccinated, the 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than good because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated in a short period of time.

“Given the current scenario, the 15-minute wait for first, second, and homologous or heterologous boost vaccinations with mRNA vaccine should be suspended, with this operationalized in accordance with the demands of each of the four nations.”

Two NHS staff members had allergic reactions on the first day of the vaccine deployment last year, prompting the introduction of the waiting period.

Those with a history of allergies, especially to other vaccines, or who have had a rapid reaction to earlier doses may still be advised to stay for the 15 minutes.

Each of the United Kingdom’s nations will decide how to apply the guidance.