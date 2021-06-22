The government failed to investigate a “assault on our sovereignty,” according to the High Court.

Lawyers representing a cross-party group of MPs and peers have told the High Court that the Government has failed to investigate “an attack on our sovereignty” by the Russian state.

Following a report by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) that showed the government was “slow to grasp the reality of the threat” of Russian meddling in UK elections, six parliamentarians believe Boris Johnson failed to act criminally.

According to the ISC assessment, which was released in July, the government should have recognized the potential that Russia would try to sway votes “as early as 2014,” when the Scottish independence referendum was place.

Following the release of the report, Mr Johnson stated that “no country in the Western world is more diligent in protecting this country’s or the international community’s interests from Russian intervention.”

Six MPs and peers, including Labour MP Chris Bryant, Green MP Caroline Lucas, and former Conservative peer Baroness Wheatcroft, say that his decision not to look into alleged Russian meddling is illegal.

The government’s discovery that Russian agents attempted to sway the outcome of the 2019 general election highlights the necessity for a far broader probe into Russian meddling in UK political processes.

The case is believed to be the first occasion that sitting MPs or peers have launched legal action against the government on national security grounds, stating that they will take the matter to the European Court of Human Rights if required.

The claimants urged Mr Justice Swift to grant the go-ahead for a full hearing of their case later this year at a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday.

“No relief is sought that would impact any previous vote,” Richard Hermer QC told the court when presenting the claimants’ case, adding, “It is no part of the claimants’ contention that the outcome of any former vote would have been modified were it not for Russian interference.”

According to Mr. Hermer, publicly accessible data "overwhelmingly supports the thesis that we in this country have been the target of determined and sophisticated attacks whose very objective has been to harm us."