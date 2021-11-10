The Government Employees Union is pushing for a COVID Vaccine Mandate deadline extension.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents 700,000 federal and D.C. government employees, has urged the Biden administration to extend the deadline for workers to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in September requiring federal employees to produce proof of complete immunization by November 22 or face penalties that could include termination. Because vaccines take two weeks to become effective after the last dose, the deadline for federal personnel to get a shot and be completely vaccinated in time to present proof by November 22 essentially passed on Monday.

The deadline for government contractors and subcontractors was set for November 22, but the administration extended it until January 4 last week. The AFGE requested “full harmonization of COVID-19 vaccination deadlines between federal employees and contractors” in a Tuesday letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja, and Office of Management and Budget acting Director Shalanda Young. “Due to differential treatment and incongruent timeframes for persons who perform the government’s work in the same circumstances,” said AFGE President Everett B. Kelley, “this double standard has produced confusion and upset among federal employees.” “It’s outrageous that contractors are granted the whole holiday season to complete the regulations, but government employees must still meet the deadline on November 22.” “The impact of probable sanctions on government employees’ morale at this time of year cannot be emphasized,” he continued. “Setting different compliance timelines for employees vs contractors is both counterproductive and inappropriate. Federal employees should be able to enjoy the holiday season without fear of disciplinary action.” “Corrections Officers at the Bureau of Prisons are understandably chagrined by the fact that inmates face no mandate while they must comply by November 22 or face termination,” Kelley said, adding that TSA employees were “especially affected and dismayed” by the later deadline being available to contractors they work with. The letter’s conclusion stated that the AFGE supports “the administration’s goal of containing the pandemic” and. This is a condensed version of the information.