The government dismisses the energy price situation, calling the warnings “alarmist.”

The Business Secretary has informed the House of Commons that there is “no question” of the lights turning out this winter due to rising energy bills.

After attending crisis meetings with members of the energy industry, Kwasi Kwarteng addressed MPs in parliament today, stressing there will be no government rescue for struggling enterprises.

Warnings about the gas problem, which has left many unable to heat their houses, have also been labeled “alarmist” by the Business Secretary.

The Cancer Trust is proposing ‘critical’ changes to better protect LGBT+ patients.

Gas wholesale prices have climbed by 250 percent since the beginning of the year, with a strong 70 percent surge in August.

The surge has prompted requests for the government to provide additional assistance to the sector, but Mr Kwarteng informed MPs today that they will not be doing so.

“The government would not bail out failed businesses,” Mr Kwarteng stated. Failure or poor management will not be rewarded.

“The taxpayer should not be asked to bail out businesses with weak business models that are vulnerable to price fluctuations.”

“We have sufficient capacity (of gas) to meet demand, and we do not expect supply emergencies in winter,” the business secretary stated.

“There is no chance that the lights will go out or that people would be unable to heat their homes.

“There will be no reminiscences of the 1970s.”

The energy price cap, which will stay in effect, will shield customers from unexpected increases in their bills.

The Business Secretary hailed the cap, which benefits 15 million people by saving them up to £100 each year.

“Our goal in this situation has to be the consumer, the Great British public, and the cap has effectively done that,” Mr Kwarteng added. It shields, and has shielded, millions of customers from price increases around the world this winter.

“That price cap will remain in place because we are committed to it.”

Ed Miliband, the Shadow Business Secretary, has slammed the impact of an increase in the energy price ceiling, arguing that it will push many people into poverty.

“He is correct to maintain the price restriction in place; it is a measure I have long supported, but the,” Mr Miliband said.

“The summary comes to an end.”