The government denies that the G7 conference is to blame for the Covid-19 increase in Cornwall.

The government has denied that the recent G7 summit is to blame for an increase in coronavirus illnesses in Cornwall.

Only North Tyneside, Liverpool, and County Durham showed bigger week-on-week increases in infections than Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the seven days leading up to June 14.

This has led some to attribute the increase to the World Leaders’ Summit at Carbis Bay, which took place from June 11 to 13.

Because restrictions were loosened across England in May and indoor hospitality was permitted, the government predicted an increase in illnesses.

“Attendees coming to the G7 were tested before arriving and throughout the summit,” claimed the Prime Minister’s official spokesman. There have been no reports of transmission to local residents.

“We always predicted that once the government moved to step three (of the road plan out of lockdown), we would witness an increase in instances across the country. That is exactly what we are witnessing.”

Andrew George, a former Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives and a Cornwall councillor, has urged for the government’s risk assessment for the summit to be made public, along with public health data, in order to figure out what caused the surge.

“There is an evident link between G7 and the Covid-19 case-load tsunami in St Ives/Carbis Bay and Falmouth,” he stated.

“At the absolute least, it should encourage public authorities to have an open mind on the link between the two.

“However, the Conservative health chief for Cornwall Council has already stated that ‘G7 is not the source of this latest rise.’

“Premature denial of the idea that the G7 meeting was a substantial cause of this outbreak weakens public confidence in those charged with protecting public health, and raises suspicions that public bodies are being exploited to prop up a partisan cover-up.

The link between the presence of G7 workers and the highest rates is undeniable.

