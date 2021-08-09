The government defends its decision to spend money on fresh artwork for Downing Street.

Boris Johnson has been chastised after it was revealed that nearly £100,000 was spent on two works of art to hang on the walls of 10 Downing Street.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Government’s Art Collection fund spent £70,200 on a painting by Belfast artist Cathy Wilkes.

A further £18,775 was spent on a set of works by Willie Doherty, a photographer and installation artist.

The pieces were purchased with money from the Government Art Collection fund, which is primarily funded by donations from individuals but is augmented by government funds.

Opponents of the Conservatives slammed the spending, calling it an unneeded luxury at a time when the government is facing tough decisions on budget cuts and tax hikes.

“As his Government slashes Universal Credit and freezes frontline nurse/police pay, Johnson has found extra money to indulge himself,” Labour MP Neil Coyle tweeted. Again.

“He’s completely out of touch.”

“The Prime Minister’s selfishness is galling,” Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck for South Shields told the Mirror.

“When my local food banks’ shelves are empty, firms have gone bankrupt, and public sector and vital workers have seen pay freezes and cuts, his focus is once again himself.”

“The Government Art Collection serves to promote the creativity of British art and culture by presenting its pieces throughout the UK and around the world,” a spokesman for the government said.

“It buys new works after consulting with and obtaining approval from an independent expert council, and the majority of acquisition funding comes from philanthropic sources – not taxpayer dollars.

“The Government Art Collection is dedicated to public involvement and lends frequently to public exhibitions, as well as collaborating with public-facing national events and via its internet platforms.”

The two sculptures were reportedly purchased to commemorate the centenary of Northern Ireland’s founding.

Former culture secretary Ed Vaizey, now a Tory peer, backed the purchases as well, stating, “The government art collection has supported British artists for 120 years — a unique cultural asset for our country.”

“(Boris Johnson) would not have had any involvement in acquisition, which would have been funded from current budget,” he continued.