The government blames anti-vaccine protesters for COVID cases doubling in a week.

A increase in COVID-19 cases in early October was blamed by Slovenia’s prime minister on virus demonstrators who assembled to oppose vaccines and COVID-19 measures.

Slovenia recorded 364 new confirmed cases on Monday, nearly doubling the number from a week ago, according to the Slovenia Press Agency.

On Oct. 5, demonstrators marched to condemn Slovenia’s parliament for COVID containment measures and the usage of COVID-19 passes, which are required for all state-run businesses. Citizens can present proof of full vaccination, proof of recovery from the virus, or recent negative PCR results in place of the passes.

Despite anti-vaccination protests, the country has managed to vaccinate almost half of its 2 million population.

During last week’s protests, conflicts between police and protestors turned into an hours-long crowd frenzy on the streets, prompting police to employ tear gas and water cannons to keep the pandemonium under control.

Slovenia may be compelled to reinstate a lockdown “as a result of irresponsible behavior that was obviously not prompted by the police or the government,” Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa said, according to the STA news agency.

The Oct. 5 encounter was the third in Ljubljana this month between protestors and police.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Jansa defended police conduct, accused protesters of assaulting officers.

“Forty police officers were injured, and several rioters were slightly injured,” Jansa said of the disturbance that erupted in Slovenia in early October on the eve of a crucial European Union summit. “It’s evident who was causing the violence.” Jansa dismissed the idea of spiraling violence in Slovenia as a result of police tactics, instead claiming that the country is dealing with spiraling coronavirus infections brought on by demonstrators.

About 25 protestors were arrested, and some were injured, largely as a result of tear gas inhalation. During the police intervention, an AP video journalist was sprayed with a water cannon and struck in the head with an unknown item.

On the day of a crucial European Union conference in Slovenia, the interior ministry refuted claims that police used excessive force to quell anti-government rallies with water cannons and tear gas.

“Police did a fantastic job during Tuesday’s intervention,” Interior Minister Ales Hojs said in Brussels, adding that they were “within their jurisdiction.” An investigation has been launched. This is a condensed version of the information.