The government acknowledges that a ‘firebreak’ shutdown in October will be used as a ‘last resort.’

The Government has stated that a so-called firebreak lockdown in England is not planned for October half-term, but there are contingency plans in place that would “only be reintroduced as a last resort” to protect the NHS.

Despite reports last night that limitations will be implemented in October if instances and deaths rose again, the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman stressed that the immunization program provides “major defenses” that the country lacked when restrictions were previously imposed.

If there is a new increase of Covid-19 cases this autumn, Downing Street denied there is a plan to put in place a firebreak, but claimed there are “contingency preparations” for a “variety of situations.”

“It is not accurate that the Government is contemplating a lockdown or firebreak around the October half-term,” a No 10 spokeswoman said when asked about the rumors.

“We’ve kept contingency plans as part of sensible preparation for a variety of scenarios,” he continued, “but these kinds of restrictions would only be reinstated as a last resort to avoid excessive pressure on our NHS.”

“I believe we have been clear throughout that we will take steps to defend our NHS, and we have done so where necessary.

“However, on previous occasions when such action was required, we lacked the considerable defenses that our vaccination program provides – we’re now in a completely different phase.”

The announcement comes after vaccinations minister Nadhim Zahawi said he had not seen any plans for a firebreak and expressed hope that the virus can be combated “year in and year out” without the “severe measures” witnessed in December.

“Vaccines have given us the power to minimize infections, to save 100,000 lives,” Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast.

“Through the booster program, I hope… we can shift the virus from pandemic to endemic state and cope with it year in and year out,” she says.

“(Covid) will remain with us for a long time, but we won’t have to shut down our economy or take the drastic measures we had to take.”

