The ‘gorgeous’ new unisex clothing selection at George at Asda has left customers speechless.

Customers at George at Asda were taken aback when they discovered the store’s new unisex children’s apparel selection on the internet.

Supermarket with low prices George, Asda’s in-house brand, has acquired a devoted following on social media, with followers eager to keep up with the brand’s broad selection of clothes, homeware, accessories, and more.

The retailer’s 672k Instagram followers are routinely updated on new product and stock arrivals, with one recent post generating a stir.

Matalan customers rave about the ‘great fit’ of the ‘trendy’ £16 jeans.

Asda’s George shared a photo of the store’s “adorable” unisex children’s line.

“Made to shape the future,” the brand captioned a carousel of photographs. Our unisex kids’ collection has arrived! Now is the time to shop online and in-store! “What is your favorite look?”

Instagram

The clothes were a hit, with the post receiving over 2,600 likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“ADORABLE,” Lucy exclaimed.

“How cute,” Amy exclaimed as she tagged a few friends.

“These are adorable,” Kayleigh said.

“I love it all!” Amelia remarked, tagging a friend. Haven’t we got matching outfits?

“These are cute colors for my redheads,” Michelle said.

“These outfits are cute x,” Jodie said.

“There are some extremely cute pieces on here,” Lauren said.

“How lovely is the beanie,” Rebecca exclaimed.

“Beautiful,” Carol said.

Here’s where you can find your local Asda.